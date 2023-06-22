Susan Gross, 89, of Morton, went to be with Jesus her Savior on Monday, June 19, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on May 5, 1934, in York, PA, to Frank and Mary (Scarborough) Shaub. Susan married Jack Gross on December 18, 1955, in York, PA. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2023. Susan was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Joshua Fischer and Anna Fischer, and one sister, Cecelia Keefer.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary (Brian) Fischer of Morton and Laurie Kelly of Lone Tree, CO; one granddaughter, Grace (Aidan) Hicks of Portsmouth, OH; her twin sister, Mary Palmer of Rochester, NY; and one brother, Samuel Shaub of York, PA.
Sue was a talented seamstress and loved sewing for her children and grandchild. She loved painting, crafts and decorating. But her greatest joy was her only granddaughter, Grace, and was blessed to live close by her.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial of cremated remains will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
