Lorraine E. Glaser, 87, of Morton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born November 21, 1935, in Morton, to Gotthold and Anna (Grutter) Tanner. Lorraine married Frederick Glaser on November 11, 1956, in Washington. He preceded her in death on June 13, 1996.
Surviving are her children, Eric Glaser of Morton and Edward (Linda) Glaser of Lacon; four grandchildren, Scott (Christine) Ochoa, Rachel (Jon) Martin, Kara (Roman) Turnbow and Brad Glaser; six great-grandchildren, Isabella Ochoa, Nicole Glaser, Arianna and Blaise Martin and Atlas and Rhodes Turnbow; brother, Lawrence (Annette) Tanner of Morton; and sister, Ruth Hoerr of Morton.
Lorraine farmed with her husband and sons on the family dairy farm in Morton.
She was a member of Grace Bible Church in Washington and Gideons Auxiliary.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Grace Bible Church in Washington, with Pastor Len Thebarge and Tom Nofsinger officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton. Further visitation will be from 9-9:45 a.m. Monday, June 26, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to Grace Bible Church in Washington or Gideons International-Peoria.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
