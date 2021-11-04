Dorothy J. Folkerts, 83, of Washington, passed away at 7:13 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on November 19, 1937, in El Paso, the daughter of Clarence and Lydia Folkers Krug. She married Ronald L. Folkerts on April 19, 1959, in El Paso.
Surviving is her husband; one son, Gary (Linda) Folkerts of Eureka; and three daughters, Diane (Art) Hillenburg, Sandy (Herb) Uftring and Patty (Dave) Nordhielm, all of Washington. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Amy (Fritz) Hinrichsen, Rachel (Austin) McClure, Jared (Megan) Folkerts, Jason Folkerts, Dan Hillenburg, Kirstin (Kim Lake) Hillenburg, Sarah (Jeramie) Holman, Anna (Adam) Heuermann, Emma Uftring, David Nordhielm, Danielle Nordhielm, Sophia Nordhielm, Olivia Nordhielm and Kate Nordhielm, along with nine great grandchildren.
Her parents and three brothers Herbert, Melvin and Harold preceded her in death.
She was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington. She worked for Union Indemnity Insurance Company in Bloomington-Normal. She later worked in the cafeteria of Washington Community High School for 16 years. Her most important job was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved walking, baking, gardening, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Her love of the Lord was evident in her service to others.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Crossroads United Methodist Church. Pastor Jason Woolever will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Further visitation will be from 9:00-9:45 a.m. at the church before the funeral. Burial will follow the luncheon at 1 p.m. at Minonk Township Cemetery in Minonk. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association-Central Illinois Chapter or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.