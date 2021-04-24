William A. Pleasant

William A. "Bill" Pleasant, 60, of Lowpoint, IL, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born September 29, 1960, in Alton, IL, the son of James and Sandra (Olsen) Pleasant.
Surviving are three daughters: Julia (Brian) Sullivan of Linthicum Heights, MD, Emily (Johnny) Tran of Chicago, IL, and Rachel Pleasant of Morton, IL; two grandsons, Liam and Rory Sullivan, both of Linthicum Heights, MD; a brother, James (Karen) Pleasant of Alton, IL;and his beloved dog Gizmo, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Pamela and Angela, and brothers Charles and Eric.
Bill graduated from Morton High School in 1978, after which he went through the ALBAT apprenticeship program to become a journeyman lineman at Ameren/CILCO, where he worked for over 30 years.
Bill was a huge sports fan, especially loving the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears and Fighting Illini basketball. He loved American muscle cars, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and collecting memorabilia, bowling, and above all, loved and cherished spending time with his daughters.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be one hour before his service, also at the funeral home. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to the Alvin J Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.