Beverly J Asbury

Beverly Jane Asbury, 94, of Washington, passed away at 8:25 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Snyder Village in Metamora. She was born on November 21, 1926, in Peoria to Maurice B. and Vera M. (Barnum) Thomas. She married Wallace Brice Asbury and he preceded her in death along with one brother, Bobby.
Surviving are her three daughters, Susan (Alan) Howerter of Washington, Robyn (Dennis) Dooley of Springfield and Jan (Russell) Wise of Grapevine, TX; six grandchildren, Angela (Adam) Magnusson, Ashleigh (Evan) Roberts, Brian (Alicia) Welch, Keith (Chelsea) Wise, Sara (Carlos) Cartaya and Amanda (Fiance` John Esquivel) Wise ; and nine great-grandchildren.
Beverly was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral Services were held 11 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Danny Cox officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to service also at the funeral home. Burial of her remains will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
