MORTON - Barbara A. Bailey, 90, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born on November 18, 1930, in Decatur, IL, to Frank and Bertha (Collins) Drew. She married Larry Bailey in Decatur, IL, on September 12, 1952. He preceded her in death on May 3, 1993. She was also preceded in death by one son, Doug Bailey.
Surviving are her daughters, Sue (Dennis) Kaiser of Morton, and Cynthia Bailey of New York City, NY; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Barbara attended Morton United Methodist Church.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family memorial service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Gabe Wanck officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial tree be planted in honor of Barbara from the funeral home website.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
