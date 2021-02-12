Brian D. Huette, 58, of Morton, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. He was born on February 20, 1962, in Peoria to Gilbert and Virginia (Stirratt) Huette.
His father preceded him in death.
Surviving are his mother, Virginia Huette, and brother, Steven (Jan) Huette, all of Morton; two nieces; one great-niece; several cousins; and his beloved dog, Wrigley.
Brian worked at KR Packaging in Morton.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Morton, where a funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation was from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial was at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Morton. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.