Phyllis L. Evelsizer, 96, of Morton, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Villas of Hollybrook in Morton surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on September 4, 1926, in Gibson City, IL, to Jesse and Jennie (Cornelison) Brenneisen. Phyllis married Kenneth Evelsizer on September 21, 1946, in Gilman, IL. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2016.
Surviving is her son, Randall (Susan) Evelsizer of Delavan; grandchildren, Jessica (Thomas) Embry of Mackinaw, and Benjamin (Jaycee) Evelsizer of Collinsville, IL; and great-grandchildren, Isla, Callan, Elsie and Eden.
Phyllis worked as a bookkeeper and receptionist for 27 years at Jefferson Street Clinic in Morton, retiring in 1985.
She was a member of Morton United Methodist Church, where she belonged to JoAnna's Circle. Phyllis was proud to be an original resident of Villas of Hollybrook in Morton.
Grandma was known for her wonderful sense of humor and her motto was "A day without laughter is a day wasted." She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Ken, spending time with her family and sharing stories.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the funeral home. Further visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hollybrook in Morton, Home Helpers, and Transitions Hospice for their loving care.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com<http://www.knappjohnson.com>.