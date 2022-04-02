Donna Roth

Donna Jean Roth, 64, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home.
She was born on September 22, 1957, in Carthage, IL, to James W. and Mabel Gene (Newell) Davis. She married Jeffrey Roth in Morton on July 22, 1989.
Surviving are her husband, Jeff Roth of Morton; children, Emma (Chase) Roth Smith of Morton and Leah (Jacob) Landis of Sterling, IL; mother, Gene Davis of Morton; siblings, Janet (Mike) Stoetzel of Middleton, WI, Jim (Sean) Davis and Carol Davis, all of Morton; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Davis, and an infant sister, Karen Davis.
Donna was a teacher in Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Morton school districts. She was an active member of First Mennonite Church of Morton. Donna loved her family and loved the Lord.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation was held Friday, April 1, 2022, at First Mennonite Church of Morton. A Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the church, with Pastor Tom Linderman officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Tremont.
Memorials may be made to Morton Public Library, Camp Menno Haven or First Mennonite Church of Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.