B. Kay Giles, 82, of Washington, IL, a loving, kind, and generous woman, passed away peacefully at her residence on May 25, 2023, at 2:55 p.m. She was born on June 19, 1940, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Neil and Lillie Leonard McIntyre.
Kay married the love of her life, Paul Giles, on February 7, 1959, in East Peoria, IL. Together, they raised four wonderful children, Marsha (Chuck) Bishoff of Washington, Mark (Jackie Watson) Giles of Neosho, MO, Brian (Linda) Giles of Satellite Beach, FL, and Paula (Darin Joos) Garrison of Urbana, IL.
In addition to her immediate family, Kay is survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to her life. She was always there to support and encourage them in their endeavors and her love for them knew no bounds. Her family will forever cherish the memories they shared with her and the love she so freely gave. Her love and devotion to her family were evident in everything she did.
She is also survived by her two sisters, Shirley (Wayne) Reynolds of Washington, IL, and Helen (Don) Wilding of Monticello, IL. The bond between Kay and her sisters was unbreakable, and they shared many happy times together throughout their lives. Their love and support for one another were truly inspiring and will be dearly missed.
Kay dedicated many years of her life to working in accounting at Illinois Central College (ICC) in the bookstore. She was a valued employee who took great pride in her work and was always willing to go the extra mile to help students and colleagues alike. Her kindness and generosity extended beyond her family and into her professional life where she made a lasting impact on those she worked with.
As she grew older, her interests broadened leading her to discover the world of estate sales and antiquing. She spent countless hours searching for hidden treasures and uncovering the stories behind each unique find. In this pursuit, she developed a keen eye for beauty and quality amassing an impressive collection that she took great pride in.
In addition to her love of antiquing, Kay was also an avid puzzle enthusiast. She took great delight in the challenge of piecing together intricate puzzles, often working late into the night to complete her latest masterpiece. Her dedication and patience in this pursuit were truly inspiring, and her completed puzzles were a testament to her skill and determination.
Kay was a talented cook, and her dishes were always a hit at family gatherings and events. She took great pride in her culinary skills and enjoyed sharing her delicious creations with her loved ones. Kay also had a passion for gardening and her beautiful Zinnias, which she planted every year, were a testament to her green thumb.
Throughout her life, she was known for her loving nature, her kind heart, and her generosity. She had a unique ability to make everyone around her feel loved and valued, and she never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her selflessness and compassion were truly remarkable, and she leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to inspire all who knew her.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.