Justin T. Spacht, 39, of Washington, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
He was born in Peoria on March 26, 1983, a son of R. Dennis and Christine (Clauss) Spacht. He married Holly Scott on May 14, 2011, in East Peoria, IL. She survives.
Justin is also survived by his parents of East Peoria, IL; brothers, Clayton Spacht of Yuma, TN; Christopher Spacht of East Peoria, IL; and his sister, Joy (Evan) Ruach, also of East Peoria, IL.
Justin graduated from Metamora High School in 2001 and was a soccer team member. He worked for Maurices as a freight processor. He was still working at the time of his death.
Justin and Holly met as teenagers in late 1999 while attending the same youth group and began dating shortly after in February 2000, eventually marrying in May 2011. During their almost 24 years together, they enjoyed walks, reading, taking road trips, and making each other laugh.
Justin loved cooking and discovering new recipes. He was also an abstract painter. He was passionate about checking out books from the library, mostly reading gardening, cooking, and graphic novels. Justin was a people person who enjoyed hanging out with friends and family, making others laugh, and was someone you could always count on.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A time to Celebrate the life of Justin will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Connect Church in Washington, IL. Pastor David Jane will officiate. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by mail or in-person to Washington District Library on behalf of Justin Spacht to purchase books for the library. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.