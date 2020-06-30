Verna Schramm

Verna “Brownie” Schramm, 92, of Washington, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born September 15, 1927, in Roanoke, the daughter of Andrew and Mary Wehrli Bachman. She married Frederick G. Schramm on March 6, 1946, in Danville. He passed away on October 8, 2016.
She was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Janet; one grandson, Daniel Ryan; three sisters, Irene Countz, Margaret Eilers and Grace McCormick; and two brothers, Lyle and Frank Bachman.
Surviving are her children, Fredricka “Rickie” (Larry) Engelsman of Sycamore, Vicki (Mike) Ryan of Germantown Hills, Nancy (Mike) Burns of Metamora, Peggy (Rick) Halverson of Stoughton, WI, Frederick (Annette) Schramm of St. Charles and Joni (Jerry) Kiefner of Metamora. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Further surviving are one sister, Mary Ann (Ed) Oltman of Roanoke; two brothers Tim (Bubs) Bachman and Joe (Judy) Bachman, both of Roanoke, along with two sisters-in-law, Blanche and Sylvia.
She loved music and writing poetry and gardening. Brownie was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington. What was important to her was her family, friends and her church.
“Mom - We were blessed to have you as our mother, and honored to be your children you are loved and will be deeply missed.”
Private family services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington with Pastor Tom Heren officiating. Burial will be in Roanoke City Cemetery in Roanoke. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church or to the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka. Notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.