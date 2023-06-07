Hunter Grusy

Leaving broken hearts behind, Hunter Joseph Grusy, 15, of Congerville, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his home.
He was born on December 10, 2007, in Peoria, to John and Sue (Core) Grusy.
Surviving are his parents, John and Sue Grusy of Congerville; siblings, Jeremy Grusy of Vista, CA, Jordan (Sara) Grusy of Goodfield, Brandon (Aleshka) Grusy of Deer Creek, Austin Grusy of Boulder, CO, Brianna (Jared) Haworth of Goodfield and Hudson Grusy of Congerville; niece and nephew, Maggie and Fox; and grandma, Connie Grusy of Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Graham and Barbara Core, and John Kay Grusy.
Hunter brought such joy, love and warmth to every room he entered. He had an incredibly close relationship with each of his six siblings and their spouses, and loved spending time with them. There was nothing that brought him more joy! He loved playing games, giving big hugs, receiving back rubs, and sharing all his thoughts and dreams. Hunter’s love was such a sweet reflection of the unconditional love of our Heavenly Father!
“For God, who said, “Let there be light in the darkness,” has made this light shine in our hearts so we could know the glory of God that is seen in the face of Jesus Christ. We now have this light shining in our hearts, but we ourselves are like fragile clay jars containing this great treasure. This makes it clear that the excellency of our great power is of God, and not of ourselves.”
We praise God for the INCREDIBLE blessing of sharing life with our precious son, Hunter Joseph! He was a warrior for Christ in every way! Hunter’s sweet spirit, infectious laughter, intimate love, zeal for life, and genuine kindness will be missed every day of our lives.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Summit Point Church in East Peoria, with Pastor Glyn Knight, Pastor Tim Harkness and Pastor Jordan Grusy officiating. Burial was in Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Congerville.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners’ Association by way of the Eureka to Peoria St. Jude Run, http://peoriaruns.stjude.org/TeamHunter.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements.
To view Hunter’s video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.