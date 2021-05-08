Harlan Moushon

MORTON - Harlan P. Moushon, 89, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at home.
He was born on September 30, 1931, in East Peoria, IL, to Lester and Mary (Burroughs) Moushon. He married Donna Krohn in East Peoria, IL, on July 13, 1957. She passed away on February 11, 2000. He was also preceded in death by one son, Kevin Moushon; six brothers; one infant brother; and one sister.
Surviving are four sons, Raymond (Catherine) Moushon of Eureka, Maurice (Tracey) Moushon of Morton, Tim (Michelle) Moushon of Rockhouse, KY, and Cory Moushon of East Peoria; one daughter, Andria Moushon of Nairobi, Kenya, Africa; daughter-in-law, Ann Moushon of Lubbock, TX; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Martha Tendall of Senica, IL.
Harlan was a United States Army veteran, having served from 1953 to 1955. He met his wife, Donna, while serving in the Army and they exchanged many letters during that time.
Harlan was a general contractor, known as "Doc" Moushon, and had built well over 100 homes in the Morton and East Peoria area.
He volunteered for several years for the Mennonite Relief Sale where he cooked pancakes and sausage. In the 70's and 80's, he was active with the Morton High School Athletic Booster Club. Harlan also volunteered for Boys Brigade in Morton and Washington. He was a member of Grace Church in Morton and was active with Christian Business Men's Connection (CMBC).
A funeral service was held Friday, May 7, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with his sons Rev. Raymond Moushon and Rev. Tim Moushon, and also Pastor Brad Habegger officiating. The service was live streamed via the Knapp-Johnson Funeral home Facebook. Visitation was held at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial was in Roberts Cemetery in Morton where military funeral honors were conducted.
Memorials may be made to either Scripture Memory Mountain Mission with "c/o Tim and Michelle Moushon" in the memo, P.O. Box 129, Emmalena, KY 41740 or Christian Missionary Fellowship International, with "c/o Andria Moushon" in the memo, P.O. Box 501020, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com<http://www.knappjohnson.com>.