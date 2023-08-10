Charlene M. Finch

Charlene Mae Finch, 77, of Morton passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Charlene was born December 29, 1945, to Oliver and Viola (Haberle) Murdock in Peoria, IL. Charlene married Floyd “Randy” Finch on July 24, 1965, in Tremont, IL. He survives in Morton.
Charlene is also survived by her children, Kim (Michael) Voeller of Morton, IL, Tod Finch of East Peoria, IL, and Toby (Tyler) Finch of Tempe, AZ.; grandchildren, Austin (Leah) Voeller of Crystal Lake, IL, Ashli (Nathan) Jensen of Morton, IL; Jozi Finch of East Peoria, IL, and Colton and Daphne Finch of Tempe, AZ; great-grandchildren, Rowan and soon to-be-born, Greyson Voeller, and Aria, Malachi and Ezekiel Jensen; and sister, Diane (Virgil) Wallace of Morton, IL.
She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Maci Finch; great-granddaughter, Collins Voeller.
Charlene was Vice President of Audit Operations at Morton Community Bank before she retired. She and Randy moved to Phoenix, AZ, for 23 years before returning to Morton in 2018.
Charlene enjoyed watching sports, especially the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, and the St. Louis Cardinals. She also enjoyed reading, playing bingo, making sugar cookies, going out to eat and watching her kids and grandkids play sports. Charlene loved spending time with her family, as well as her friends at Hollybrook.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, August 13, and from 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, both at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 N. Wood Sage Rd., Peoria, IL 61615.
To view Charlene’s video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.