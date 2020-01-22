Warren E. Parr, 91, a resident of Snyder Village in Metamora, IL, passed away at 9:48 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Snyder Village Healthcare Center.
He was born on November 5, 1928, to Earl and Sophia (Brown) Parr in Mapleton, IL. He married Barbara Murphy on June 9, 1957. His Barbie was the love of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Murphy) Parr of Metamora; daughters, Melanie (Kelly) Neal of East Peoria, and Cynthia Schneider; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bess Bessert and Roberta Moore; sister-in-law, Donna Parr Danz; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sheri McConaghy; and one brother, Alan Parr.
After serving with the U.S. Army in The Korean Conflict from 1951-1953, Warren attended Bradley University where he received his degree in Civil Engineering in 1958. He was then employed by the Army Corps of Engineers in Peoria and Chicago. He briefly worked for Midwest Metal Buildings in Pontiac, IL, before returning to the Peoria Corps of Engineers to retire and end his career officially when he was hired to be the chief resident engineer in the building of the Bob Michael Bridge.
Warren touched many lives and his greatest passion was to ensure everyone he encountered would have a personal relationship with Jesus. Warren’s family feels so blessed to have had him in their lives. He was a very special person and will be dearly missed.
Warren was a member of Faith Evangelical Free Church in Germantown Hills, IL, where he was an elder and Sunday school teacher.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 1337 Lourdes Road in rural Metamora. Visitation will be from 11-12:30 p.m. Saturday also at the church. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria with Military Honors being rendered.
Memorials in his name may be made to Faith Evangelical Free Church, Peoria Christian Center, or Youth for Christ. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.