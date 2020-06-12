Vernon R. Christie, 91, of Washington, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on September 27, 1928, in Keithsburg, to Virgil and Frieda Brightenstein Christie. He married Shirley Cox on August 19, 2017, in Washington.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley, of Washington; children, Janet (Curt) Nelson, of Washington, Jeanine (wife of the late Jay Horvath) Horvath, of Savannah, TN, Donald W. Christie, of Washington, and Crystal Christie. Also surviving are one sister, Beverly (Chuck) Rosenthal, of Oquawka; two brothers, Bill (Brenda) Christie of Burlington, IA, and Loren (Winnie) Christi,e also of Oquawka. Also surviving are five step-daughters, Pauletta (Lonnie) Robbins of Marquette Heights, Cindy Howerton of Peoria, Cheryl (Rodney) Baker of Chillicothe, Marsha (Dr. Daniel) Brune, of Peoria, and Linda (Steve) Berg of West Virginia. Six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters also survive.
His parents and two spouses preceded him.
Vern was an honorably discharged U.S. Army Veteran serving with the 82nd Airborne. He was the owner/operator of Overhead Door Company in Sunnyland. Vern was a member of Sunnyland Christian Church and a member of the Keithburg Christian Church, as well as a member of the National Rifle Association.
Cremation Rites have been accorded with a private family service being held. A private family burial will be in Keithsburg Township Cemetery in Keithsburg at a later date. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to TAPS at https://www.tapsshelter.org/donations.