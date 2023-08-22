John G. Andrews, 89, of Morton, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Carle Health - Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL.
John was born on May 20, 1934, in Leeds, IL, to Virgil and Flossie (Mayes) Andrews. He married Shirley Bone on October 23, 1955, in Morton, IL.
Surviving is his wife, Shirley Andrews of Morton; children, Jeff (Josephine) Andrews of Morton and Kevin Andrews of Morton; three grandchildren, Sasha (Ronnie) Smith, Ashley Bishop and Meagan (Adam) Craven; six great-grandchildren, Gage, Reagon, Beau, Bryson, Levi and Avery; sister, Elma Gerdes; mother-in-law, Mariece Bone; brother-in-law, Loren (Connie) Bone; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Bone.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Yoakum; one son-in-law, Terry Yoakum; and three brothers, Rayfield, Bill and Fred Andrews.
John worked as a research mechanic for 40 years at Caterpillar.
He enjoyed woodworking and fishing with the men from Trinity Church.
John was a member of Trinity Church in Morton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, with Pastor Paul Backhaus officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Church or Deland Church of the Nazarene in Deland, FL.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family or to view John's video tribute, visit www.knappjohnson.com<https://www.knappjohnson.com/>.