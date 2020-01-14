Robert Hertenstein, Jr.

Robert “Bob” Donald Hertenstein, Jr., 59, of Morton, passed away on Thursday evening, January 9, 2020, at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL, surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 16, 1960, in Garden Grove, CA, to Robert D. Hertenstein, MD and the late Rita Anne (Fultz) Hertenstein. On August 28, 1983, he married his former partner, Erika Kertti Maran.
Surviving are his daughter, Audrey Lela (John) Hertenstein Perez; son, Gustav Robert Hertenstein; father, Robert D. Hertenstein, MD; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother and one nephew, Erik Maran.
Bob graduated from Morton High School in 1979 and from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1983.
Bob began his career in agriculture, managing Pine Ridge Pork Ranch from 1983-1993.
He later transitioned his line of work and began a long and fulfilling career at Caterpillar in East Peoria. As an engineering manager, he oversaw many projects in both East Peoria and Mexico. He recently celebrated 25 years working for Caterpillar. Both, family and coworkers, are very proud of Bob’s achievements.
Above all else, Bob loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved to travel with family and his adventures took him around the world. He enjoyed listening to and playing music, and he proudly passed on these traditions to his children. He was a loving and kind father and son, beloved by many family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Morton United Methodist Church in Morton. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Morton United Methodist Church with Pastor Gabe Wanck officiating. Burial will follow at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, followed by a luncheon reception at Red Rock Bar & Grill, also in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Bob’s video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.