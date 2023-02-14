Shirley A. Hough

Shirley Ann Hough, 85, of Morton, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at UnityPoint Methodist in Peoria.She was born September 22, 1937, in Noble, IL, to Walter Samuel and Mabel Violet (Miller) Everett. She married Bobbie “Bob” Hough on January 29, 1955, in Noble, IL. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Surviving are three sons, Doug Hough and Steve (Gayle) Hough, both of Morton, and Scott (Denise) Hough of Aiken, SC; five grandchildren, Megan (Brad) Armintrout, Marissa (Adam) Sheley, Molly Hough (Blake Long), Brady Hough (Ally Litchfield) and Ally Hough; one great-grandson, Brock Armintrout; one niece, LaVonne Hamilton of Morton; and one sister, Jo Ann Everett May of Inman, KS.
Shirley was a seamstress at G.B. Cleaners in Morton. She then became a retail supervisor at Kmart in Morton, retiring in 1991.
Shirley was a member of Grace Church in Morton where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, with Pastor Steve Kellerstrass officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and Thursday from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the service at Grace Church. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
