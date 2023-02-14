Shirley A. Hough

Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Cloudy and windy this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 45F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.