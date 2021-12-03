Bonnie J. Porter, 72, of Mackinaw, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at her home.
She was born on February 8, 1949, in Streator to Henry and Rosalie (Seggerman) Fortman. She married Richard Porter in Minonk on October 25, 1969. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ron Fortman, on May 19, 2014.
Bonnie had worked as bookkeeper at Village Tap in Deer Creek.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SouthSide Mission in Peoria.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.knappjohnson.com.