Sue E. Axley, 86, of Carmel, IN, formerly of Morton, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Mannor Care in Carmel, IN.
She was born on August 25, 1934, in Sandborn, IN to Edgar and Mildred (Freed) Merry. She married Gilbert Axley on September 1, 1996, in Jamaica. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2014.
She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Terri Steele, and two brothers.
Surviving are one sister, Martha Thompson; one son, Jerry Templeton of Avon, IN; one daughter, Sherry (John) Conarro of Carmel, IN; three stepdaughters, Susan (Tom) Nauman, Lisa (Ron) Monahan and Barbara (Bill) Sleeth; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
Sue was a member of First Mennonite Church in Morton.
A private family funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Doug Habegger. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Tremont. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Mennonite Church in Morton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.