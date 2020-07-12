Lois A. Getz

Lois Ann Getz, 91, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Lois was born in Carlock on May 21, 1929, to Anna (Altorfer) and Joseph Zimmerman, Sr. She married Marvin Getz in Roanoke on September 10, 1950.
She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Marvin; two sons, Mark (Ruth) and Steve (LeAnne) Getz; three daughters, Jean (Robert) Barth, Sharon (Sergio) Albonico and Ann (Allen) Weeks; 25 grandchildren, Stephanie and Trevor (Danielle) Barth, Nicolas (Lauren), Marcus, and Michael Albonico, Ben (Krista), Dave (Lauren), Dan (Molly), Amy, Sara, Leah, Josiah, and Joel Getz, Randyl Lynn (Jake) Dicks, Ryann, Regan, Bryce, Rowan Noelle, and Raya Getz, Megan, Lucy, Marla, Julie, Joshua, and Paul Weeks; six great-grandsons, Lucas, Augustin, and Benedict Albonico, Isaiah Barth, and Aaron and Gideon Getz; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Tomas Albonico; one great-granddaughter, Isabelle Barth; two brothers, Joseph Jr. and Richard Zimmerman; and one sister, Kay King.
Lois graduated as a lab technician from Bradley University in 1949. She worked at Methodist Hospital before starting her family. She learned to love camping and they took their family across the country with their trailer. Lois visited all 50 states, plus traveled to Europe, Israel and the Caribbean. After Marvin’s retirement, they traveled around the country in their motor home, doing volunteer work.
Lois gave her life to Christ when she was 17 years old and served Him with joy for the rest of her life. She spent countless hours volunteering her time at her children’s schools, at the church and with the Restmor Quilting Guild.
She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Morton.
A private visitation and funeral service will be held. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints or Harvest Call.