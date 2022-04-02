Mildred L. “Millie” Bomgarden, 88, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at UnityPoint Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on September 2, 1933, in Castalian Springs, TN, to Grover and Emma (Pruett) Mince.
Surviving are her son, Mark Bomgarden; one grandson, Caleb (Renee) Bomgarden; one great grandson, Calvin Bomgarden; three step-grandchildren, John (Karen) Dringenberg, Michelle (Jimmy) Terrell and Brandon Dringenberg; one niece; one nephew; several great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister and one niece.
A private graveside service will be held at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, with Pastor Jimmy Terrell officiating.
Memorials may be made to We Care Inc. in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.