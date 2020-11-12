Ralph W Bristol, Jr.

Ralph William Bristol, Jr., 80, of Washington, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home.
Born August 21, 1940 in Peoria to Ralph and Josephine Bristol, he married Mary Flexer on August 21, 1963 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Ralph (Vanessa) Bristol, III of Peoria, Scott (Maria) Bristol of Canada and Sean (Monica) Bristol of Creve Coeur; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one sister, Jenita (Dick) Wilhelm of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Susan Lynn Bristol and one brother, Robert Bristol.
Ralph had worked at Pabst Blue Ribbon in Peoria for 24 years until its closing. He then worked at Columbine Elementary Grade School in Colorado for 21years, retiring in 2008.
He was an active member of the Northern Tazewell Recreation Association and Lions Club in Washington.
An avid fisherman and fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, Ralph enjoyed coaching his boys Little League baseball teams.
His visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Private family services will be held and officiated by Pastor Steve Evans. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be required. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be given to Peoria Area Food Bank, 721 West McBean Street, Peoria, Illinois 61605.