Kent R. Smith, 65, of Morton, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on April 17, 1955, in Hamtramck, MI to Herbert and Virginia (Pridy) Smith. He married Becky Blake in Madison Heights, MI on September 26, 1975.
Surviving are his wife, Becky Smith of Morton; three children, Joel (Bethany) Smith of Elgin, Erin (Cody) Geier of Morton and Drew Smith of Chicago; four grandchildren, Ainsley and Emery Smith, and Ellie and Auggie Geier; one brother, Craig Smith; one step-sister, Bennett Russ; and one step-brother, Gene Hicks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kurt Smith; step-mother, June Smith; and one step-brother, Jim Hicks.
Kent recently retired as a pastor at Summit Point Church, after serving in ministry for the past 35 years. He delighted in spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. An avid runner and a Harley enthusiast, Kent enjoyed being outside, working in the yard and landscaping.
Earthly joys aside, his greatest accomplishments and passions in life revolved around serving the Lord. Those who knew Kent, knew he would minister to all who came into his path. He was the picture of steadfastness, integrity and hope.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Summit Point Church in East Peoria. A Celebration of Life service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the church, with Pastor Tim Harkness officiating. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Haiti Initiative, a ministry of Summit Point Church.