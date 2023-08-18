Ralph A. Pool

Ralph Allan Pool, 84, of Washington, IL, passed away at 5:47 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born on August 18, 1938, in Peoria, IL, the son of Alfred and Viola Guth Pool. He married Susan van Dyck in Washington, IL, in 1965. He later married Marie "Kaye" Lents on September 10, 1993, in Decatur, IL.
Surviving is his wife of Washington; one daughter Kelly (John Scott) Pool of Leadville, CO; five stepchildren, Lisa (Patrick) Mooney of Temecula, CA, Christy (Ted) Firnberg of Baton Rouge, LA, Nicole (Chad) Robinson of Des Plaines, IL, Eric (Stephanie) Roof of West Peoria, IL, and Andrea McKeighan of Morton, IL; 14 step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Joyce (Gerald) May of Albuquerque, NM; one brother, Clark (Diana) Pool of Las Vegas, NV; and seven nieces and nephews. One sister, Janice Laux, and her husband Bill preceded Ralph in death, as did one step-grandson, Noah Roof.
Ralph was raised on the family farm between Eureka and Washington, taking over farming when his father died at an early age. He grew up attending Calvary Mennonite Church in Washington.
While farming, he attended Bradley University in Peoria, worked as an insurance agent, and developed an interest in computers and information technology. In addition to farming, his career as an information manager spanned many decades at a variety of companies including Caterpillar, Kroger, Wahlfeld's, and DHL.
Beyond his professional life, Ralph was a man of many interests. He greatly enjoyed woodworking, a skill he honed over decades, and he watched all types of sports, especially enjoying auto racing. He also had a special talent for painting and cooking; his creative dishes were the highlight of many family gatherings.
At the request of Ralph, cremation rites have been accorded, and no services are scheduled. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Peoria Rescue Ministries or Peoria Area Food Bank. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.