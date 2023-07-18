Lisa K. Baynard, 64, of Deer Creek, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born January 9, 1959, in Waco, TX, to Joyce Graves. Lisa married Michael Baynard on October 16, 1982, in San Antonio, TX. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2018.
Surviving is her son, Zac (Monique) Baynard of Deer Creek; grandchildren, Bryan, Weston, Maya and Johnathan Baynard, all of Deer Creek; and her friends, Buffy and Greg Gordon of Sunrise Beach, MO.
Lisa was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Center for Prevention of Abuse, 720 West Joan Court, Peoria, IL 61614.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
