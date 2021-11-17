Twila Foster, 97, of Morton, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at her son's home in Heyworth. She was born on August 5, 1924, in Lewiston to Patrick and Dale (Taylor) Fayhee. She married Edward Foster on August 20, 1946, in Lewistown. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2011.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard and Patrick "Tweed" Fayee.
Surviving are her children, Marcia (John) Schubert of Indianapolis, IN, Glenna (Tom) Davies of Bloomington and Gordon (Marjie) Foster of Heyworth; six grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; one brother, Raymond Fayhee of Bushnell; one sister, Sandy (Squire) Butler of Sugar Grove; and one sister-in-law, Bonnie Fayhee of Bushnell.
Twila worked as a secretary for Caterpillar.
She loved traveling, playing cards with her friends and spending her winters with Ed at their McAllen, Texas home.
Twila was a member of Morton United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and enjoyed cooking for her church family.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, with Pastor Larry Timm officiating. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mohammed Shriners or Transition Hospice. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.