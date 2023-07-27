David W. Stambaugh, 69, of Washington, IL, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully at 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born on April 23, 1954, in Terre Haute, IN, the son of the late Gerald and Emajean Dyball Stambaugh.
David was a devoted family man. He married his loving wife, Mary Smallwood, on April 5, 1980, in East Peoria. He is survived by his wife, their son Keith Stambaugh, and daughter Wendy (Craig) Meichtry, both of Washington. David was a proud grandfather to Tighler Meichtry. His brother Dewey (Caroline) Stambaugh of Granite City, IL, also survived him. His love for his family was evident in all aspects of his life.
He was a dedicated student and lifelong learner. He graduated from Redland Senior High School in Redland, CA. He continued his education at San Bernardino Valley College, ICC, and Bradley University in Peoria. His thirst for knowledge was a testament to his intelligence and determination.
A successful career at Caterpillar Tractor Inc. marked David's professional life. He graduated from the machinist apprentice program and worked in the purchasing and planning department before transitioning to the IT department, where he supported factory computers. His last 20 years were spent as a project manager specialist, a role he retired from in 2016. His colleagues admired his dedication and hard work.
David had a wide array of interests that showcased his dynamic personality. He was an active Atari Computer Club and Heart of Illinois Sports Car Club member. His passions also included Vulcan Riders Owners Club (VROC), photography, 3D modeling and printing, bicycling, and traveling. These interests allowed David to form many cherished friendships and create lasting memories.
David W. Stambaugh was a man of many talents, interests, and loved ones. All who knew him will remember his kindness, friendliness, and intelligence. His spirit will live on through the lives he touched and the love he shared with his family and friends.
Dave survived four weeks of interment at River Crossing Nursing Home during his fight against Motor Neuron Disease before being rescued and brought home by his loving wife. The family would like to thank Victory Home Care for their help in caring for Dave and his family—a special thank you to Melissa, Hannah, Holly, and Karen for everything.
A funeral service is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Family friend, Pastor Joe Gardner, will officiate. Visitation will be from noon until his time of service. Burial will follow his service at Hirstein Cemetery in rural Morton. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to St. Jude. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.