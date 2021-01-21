Paul L. Kregar, 69, of Washington passed away peacefully at home at 4:58 a.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021, following a battle with esophageal cancer.
Born March 16, 1951, in Flint, MI, to Louis F. and Wilma (Richmond) Kregar, he married Rebecca A. Stinson on January 16, 1971, in Bushnell, IL.
He is survived by his beloved wife; two daughters, Wendy (John) Norlin of Washington, IL, and Deanna (Michael) Bishop of Jacksonville, FL; six grandchildren, James Erick Norlin, Joshua Norlin, Alyssa Bishop, Robert Bishop, Mason Bishop and Brian Bishop; and his sister, Sandra Kovar of Ashland, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Paul attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL, where he majored in political science. He worked as a conductor for Burlington Northern Railroad; as a stock broker/financial consultant for Merrill Lynch and, for the last 30 years, Raymond James.
He was a member of Calvary Community Church, where he served as a deacon and adult Sunday school teacher.
Paul was a jack of all trades. He had an astonishing array of hands-on skills for a political science major and stock broker. He used his gifts to help others and enjoyed giving wise counsel. He particularly connected with servers and wait staff. He encouraged them to share their life stories.
Paul was an avid rail fan who transformed his childhood passion for trains into an early career and lifetime passion.
Cremation has been accorded. Services will be small and private in accordance with pandemic restrictions. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, IL. Memorials in Paul’s honor may be made to Calvary Community Church, 112 Calvary Way, Washington, IL 61571. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.