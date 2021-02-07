Daniel P. Whren, 67, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at home. He was born on February 1, 1954, in Streator to Robert and Mary (McGinnis) Whren. They preceded him in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Erin (Walter Skaggs) Whren of Ballwin, MO; brother, Robert "Bob" (Merrillee) Whren of Tucson, AZ; his significant other, Connie McDonnell of Morton; and Connie's granddaughters, Allie and Haeleigh.
Daniel had worked in assembly at Mitsubishi Motor Plant. He loved to play card games and was an avid Chicago Bears football fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to American Kidney Association or American Heart Association. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.