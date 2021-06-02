Raymond M. Langenbach, 83, peacefully passed away May 13, 2021, at OSF Richard J. Owens Hospice Home, surrounded by his family.
Ray was born November 17, 1937, in Peoria to Harold and Vernice (Parrott) Langenbach. He married Edna (Kay) Loscher on May 21, 1966, at First United Methodist Church in Peoria. Surviving is his loving wife; two sons, Wayne (Elizabeth) of Apache Junction, AZ, and Travis (Lynn) of Morton, IL; four grandchildren, Zachary, Cheryl, Aaron and Zane; his sister, Nancy Clayton, of Berea, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
During his years at Woodruff High School, Ray played football as an offensive guard. He was later inducted into the Woodruff High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame in 1993 for the 1955 undefeated football season and State Championship.
After high school, Ray joined the Navy and was appointed a member of the Recruit Training Command Drill Team, served aboard the USS Maddox, and was a member of the US Ceremonial Guard in Washington DC. He was honorably discharged in May 1962. After the departure of the service, he was employed at Pabst Brewing Company until its closure and Alcoa until its closure. Ray also served on the Peoria County Sheriff's Posse.
Watching his sons and his grandchildren grow up and being involved and cheering them on in their sports and activities was Ray's greatest joy in life. He was a fan of Bears football, Cubs baseball, Illini basketball, and spending time with his friends. Blacksmithing became his hobby, and he designed and made many decorative and useful items. He was especially proud of his knife making. He enjoyed his country living with all of his different animals. Ray was a dog whisperer, no dog could resist his charm. Everywhere he went, they flocked to him, and he took them home if they needed one. He spent his life caring for many different types of animals.
To those around him, you couldn't help but smile. Ray had a smile that was contagious, along with his quiet, witty sense of humor. Ray loved his family dearly, and they dearly loved him.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice.