Sharon L Wright

Sharon Louise Wright, 75, of Washington, passed away at 10:06 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on February 2, 1945, in East Peoria to Harold Edward and Irene M. (Gale) Pruett. She married Robert E. Wright in 1972. He preceded her in death, as well as her parents, along with her brother Bud Pruett.
She leaves behind her five children, Doug Pruett, Scott Pruett, Ronald (Donna) Casper and Cindy Pruett, all of Washington, and Rebecca (Joe) Wright of Peoria Heights; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Reva (Wally) Waltrip of Dahinda and Terry Vaughn of Washburn; one brother, Frank (Jamie) Pruett of Washburn; sister-in-law, Toni Pruett of Washington; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind her extended family by marriage, including a brother-in-law, Russell Wright; several children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews who she always held dear to her heart.
She attended Beverly Manor and Washington schools. She was an account specialist for Heartland Parking for the past 31 years. She rarely passed a garage sale and loved flea markets. She was a huge St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed taking bus trips for Cub/Cardinal games. She planned annual Easter egg hunts and Christmas morning omelets for her greatest love of all – her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be scheduled later. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.