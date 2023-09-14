Thelma K. Miller, 91, of Morton, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born June 4, 1932, in Stillman Valley, IL, to John and Pearl (Capes) Friemuth. Thelma married Oral Miller on March 17, 1951, in Port Townsend, WA. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2004. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Raymond Friemuth, Ida Mae Turner, Lawerence “Butch” Friemuth and Katherine Friemuth.
Thelma was the matriarch of a large family. Surviving are her children, Vicki (David) Dick and Mary (Ken) Burtrum, all of Morton. She was Grammie to Jenny (Mark) Kee, Ben (Megan) Pulling, Max Burtrum and Kate (Nic) Saylor and seven adopted grandchildren; and Grammie Great to 13 great-grandchildren.
Thelma was a member of Grace Church in Morton, where a funeral service was held Wednesday, September 13, 2023, with Pastor Steve Kellerstrass officiating. A private family burial was in Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church in Morton or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements.
