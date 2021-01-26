Betty J. Proctor, 87, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born on January 28, 1933 in Cobden, IL, to Earl and Helen (Brown) Brimm. She married Frederick W. Proctor, Jr. in Ozark, AL, on November 6, 1956. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2013.
Surviving are her two daughters, Cynthia (William) Wutke of Morton and Helen (Douglas) Penovich of Bartonville; four grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Burgdorf, Nicole (Jason) Almeida, Dylan McCorvie and Jordan McCorvie; one step-grandson, Tyler Penovich; six great-grandchildren, Chloe and Ian Almeida, Ella, Maxwell, Leo and Archie Burgdorf; and two brothers, Gene Brimm of Springfield, IL, and Kenneth Brimm of Anna, IL.
Betty was a member of Morton United Methodist Church.
A private family funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Gabe Wanck officiating. Burial will be at Anna City Cemetery in Anna, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
