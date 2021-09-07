Patricia H Otto

Patricia H. "Pat" Otto, 66, of Morton, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on October 5, 1954, in Princeton to James and Frances (Mette) Hughes. She married Ray Otto in Peoria on July 14, 1979.
Surviving are her husband, Ray Otto of Morton; son, Jeremy Otto of Groveland; daughter, Katy (Brad) Lyles of East Peoria; granddaughter, Ahria Lyles; mother, Frances Hughes of Sheffield; brother, Mike (Chris) Hughes of Gig Harbor, WA; and two nieces, Bridgette Hughes (fiancé, Travis Wiegand) of Helena, MN and Cami Hughes of Gig Harbor, WA.
She was preceded in death by her father and one infant nephew, Grady Hughes.
Pat taught high school art in Peoria Heights from 1975 to 1982, resigning to become a full-time mom. While raising her children, she volunteered at Blessed Sacrament grade school teaching art and taking on other miscellaneous volunteer positions.
She was an accomplished sewer, appliquéing many sweatshirts over the years, especially with holiday themes. She was a passionate crafter and also loved making baby quilts.
Friendships meant the world to Pat. She remained close with her Sheffield girlfriends from grade school. She and Ray remained close with friends from their days in college and from the early days of her teaching career. Pat had many laughs and traveled with the Morton Playgroup ladies for over 30 years. She had the ability to make friends everywhere she went and always left a trail of smiles in her wake.
She loved every minute of being a grandma and was made for the job! She enjoyed traveling, especially to beaches, and was an avid Jimmy Buffett Parrothead.
Special thanks to all the wonderful care staff at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Pat was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, prior to service at the church. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Sheffield at a later date. A Celebration of Life for Pat will also be held at a later date. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude or TAPS. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.