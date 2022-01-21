Clestel Carlisle

Clestel “Cless” Carlisle, 86, of Washington, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Toulon. He was born on September 28, 1935, in Washington Township, SD, the son of Harley and Della Russell Carlisle. He married Nancy Peer on January 8, 1977, in Fruitland Park, FL.
Surviving are his wife; one daughter, Monique (Tom) Letizia of Georgetown, TX; and two sons, Dean Carlisle of Noblesville, IN and Ken (Michelle) Carlisle of South Pekin. Also surviving are five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
His parents, four sisters and three brothers preceded him in death.
He was a concrete finisher prior to retirement and belonged to Operative Plasters and Cement Mason Union Local 12. Cless was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed hunting, blue grass festivals and traveling to south Texas during the winter months.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Mike McCoskey will officiate. Visitation will be one-hour prior to his service. Burial will be at Spring Bay Cemetery in Spring Bay, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or to TAPS. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.