Janene D. Lencke, 74, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on March 11, 1947, in Peoria to Robert and Doris (Zobrist) Brecher. She married James David and later married Jim Lencke. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her father.
Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth (Daniel) Hahn of Washington and Christina (Christopher) Ludwig of Eden Prairie, MN; five grandchildren, Ganan, Noah and Jacob Hahn, and Annabelle and Nathaniel Ludwig; brother, James (Phebe) Brecher; and step-children, Jim (Carol) Lencke, Gerald (Darla) Lencke, Jeff (Jill) Lencke and Janice Lencke.
Jan was a bookkeeper for Sietsma's Heating and Air Conditioning for 30 years. She was a devoted member of Battle Ground United Methodist Church, leading the children's choir for many years and singing in the adult choir.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Morton Community United Church of Christ, with a second Celebration of Life service and reception at Battle Ground United Methodist Church at 1 p.m., in Indiana, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or Battle Ground United Methodist Church in Battle Ground, IN. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.