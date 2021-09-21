Michael S Missey

Michael Scott Missey, 52, of Hot Springs, NC, formerly of Washington, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021.
On December 22, 1968, Michael was born in Peoria, a son of Marvin and Loretta Lou (Gazelle) Missey. His father preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mother, of Washington; brothers, Steven Missey of Gainesville, FL and Danny Missey, husband of Cheryl, of Bronson, FL; aunt, Louetta Sue Gazelle of Washington; and cousins, Jeremy Evans and Tina Knott, both of Washington.
Michael was a minister and a Corps Officer for the Salvation Army. He graduated from Washington High School and studied Seminary and Christian Education at the Salvation Army Evangeline Booth College. He also served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private burial of cremated remains will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to the North Carolina Salvation Army. Michael’s memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.MasonFuneralHomes.com.