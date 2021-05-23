Gerald R. Cullum, 82, of Washington, formerly of Metamora, passed away at 8:30 p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
He was born January 31, 1939, in Dunklin County, MO, the son of James and Myrtle Durbin Cullum. He married Jean Maher on June 14, 1985, in Peoria, and she survives. Also surviving is one son, Gerald Cullum Jr.; one daughter, Cherie (Jim) Herndon; his step-children, Debbie Thomas, Doug Sauder, Ronda Sams, Dawn (Norman) Jackson, Lori (John) Allen and Jana (Shane) French; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one half-brother, Keven (Dale) Martin; and one half-sister, Sandy (Jim) Davis. His parents, two sisters and one brother preceded him in death.
He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co for 35 years, last working as an inspector, retiring in 1999. He was an auto mechanic working from his homes in Metamora and Washington. He enjoyed his time with his friends at the Washington Hardees. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #72 in Morton, and Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A time to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with cremation arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.