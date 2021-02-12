Donald R Sheppard

Donald R. "DJ" Sheppard, Jr., 37, of Champaign, formerly of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born on January 30, 1984, in Peoria to Donald R. and Liz (Beckham) Sheppard. He married Lindsey Sharp in Urbana on February 14, 2016. She survives.
He is also survived by his two children, Ruthanne Marie Sharp-Sheppard and Donald Raymond Sharp-Sheppard, at home; his mother, Liz Sheppard of Morton; sister, Cassie (Chris) Bohan of Peoria Heights; and brother, Adam (Lacey) Sheppard of Green Valley.
He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
DJ graduated with a Master's degree in Chemistry and was ABD for his PhD Biochemistry from University of Illinois, where he was a teaching assistant and research assistant.
DJ was a member of Boy Scouts of America, and also Belegarth Medieval Combat Society.
A private funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Gabe Wanck officiating. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to an education fund for DJ's children, made out to Lindsey Sharp, c/o Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home, 140 Detroit Ave., Morton, IL 61550. To view DJ's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for his family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.