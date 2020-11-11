Matthew D Hagan

Matthew D. “Matt” Hagan, 59, of Morton, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home.
He was born on August 13, 1961 in Anderson, IN to John and Marie (Usfo) Hagan. He married Susan Hillier in Peoria on May 10, 1997.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Hagan of Morton; daughter, Abigail “Abby” Hagan of Morton; father, John R. Hagan of Anderson, IN; sister, Kelly (Jeff) Hagan-Morford of Coconut Creek, FL; brothers, Michael Hagan of Cardwell, MT and Mitchell Hagan of Chicago; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie.
Matt graduated from Madison Heights High School in Anderson, IN in 1980 and graduated from Purdue University. Through the course of his career, Matt had worked at Red Lobster, Aramark, Orkin, and Peoria Charter Coach.
Matt had a lifelong interest in music and classic cars and enjoyed attending car shows in his 1968 Chevy Van. He had several beloved pets in his life, the current one being his cat-buddy, Meap.
He enjoyed expanding his cooking skills by trying new recipes. Recently, he had taken an interest in photography. His favorite activity was getting together with family and friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made at the following link, https://www.facebook.com/100000463656248/posts/5231093693582701/?d=n for the benefit of his daughter Abby’s college fund.
