John Lee Stromberger

John Lee “Jack” Stromberger, 88, of Washington, IL, passed away on April 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis in Peoria, IL.
Jack was born on August 31, 1931, in Eureka, IL, to Martin and Loretta (Blumenshine) Stromberger. He married Judy Sheppard on April 12, 1969, in Washington, IL.
His wife and his children survive him: Gary (Deb) Stromberger of Bloomington, IL, Jill (Greg) Parkhurst of Robinson, IL, John (Connie) Stromberger and Tami Stromberger, all of Washington, and Mark (Cara) Stromberger of Plainfield, IL; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Eva Keller of El Paso, IL. His parents, one brother Marty Stromberger and one sister Pat Eckhoff preceded him in death.
Jack attended Eureka College, where he was a captain of the football team and President of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After graduation in 1953, he was drafted into the United States Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Upon returning home, he began his teaching career. After one year in the Eureka School District, he was hired in 1956 by Washington Community High School, which began a 35-year career at the school. Besides teaching, he coached track, football and golf over his tenure and was the Athletic Director for 25 years. In 2018, he was inducted as a member of the Washington Community High School Hall of Fame’s inaugural class. Jack was also a crop hail insurance adjuster for over 40 years in the summer, and the farmers loved his conversation.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Washington, IL, as well as the Cursillo Community. He was also past President of the Washington Park District and Peoria Area Water Wizards swim teams.
Private graveside services will be accorded at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, IL, with a memorial service being planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to OSF Children’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House. Mason-White Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences for his family may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.