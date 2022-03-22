Traute Blaisdell, 94, of Morton, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022. She was born March 28, 1927, in Ostpreussen (East Prussia) to Erich and Anna (Mau) Pukall. She married Bill Blaisdell in January of 1971. He preceded her in death in August of 1991.
She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Roger Wilsdorf; and two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are her son, Bernd (Rita) Wilsdorf of Morton; stepson, Pat (Tina) Blaisdell of East Peoria; stepdaughter, Madeline Wangler of Chicago; five grand-daughters, Ruby Roberti, Cyndi Wilsdorf, Adrienne (George) Keiner, Jenni (Greg) Lafin and Nadia (Chad) Peele; one grandson, Morgon (Melissa) Wangler; and seven great-grandchildren, Alexander, Maximillian, Miles, Clark, Penny, Oliver and Alana; her beloved relations in Germany and many wonderful friends.
There will be no visitation or service. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to American Belgian Malinois Rescue at www.malinoisrescue.org. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.