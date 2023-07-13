Rebecca J. Page-Schultz, 84, of Washington, IL, passed away at 3:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Carle Health Methodist in Peoria, IL.
She was born on March 10, 1939, in Peoria the daughter of Benjamin F. and Jennie S. Hendrickson Miller. She married Tommy N. Page on May 16, 1958, in Peoria and he passed away on August 5, 2005. She later married Gerald E. Schultz on April 23, 2010, and he passed away on June 20, 2012. One sister, Gloria Burke, and one daughter-in-law, Sabrina Page, also preceded her in death.
Becky is survived by her son, Tom (Dawn) Page of Mount Juliet, TN; daughter, Tamra (Barry) Parrott of Washington, IL; grandchildren, Brooke (Tim) Mylott, Paige (Bart) Jenkins, Benjamin (Ashley) Page, Jacob Page, Tara (Bobby) Meeks, and Susie Kempf; great-grandchildren, Raelee Mylott, Caden Mylott, Trinity Mylott, Zeke Jenkins, Bella Lintz, and Brayden Kempf; one sister, Barbara Neavill of Kansas City MO; stepchildren, Phil (Julie) Schultz, Cindy (Clark) Goodearle, and Becky (Ken) Crahl; step-grandchildren, Hannah (Brandon) Muncy, Rachel (Casey) Witalison, Andrew (Megan) Grahl, Matthew Grahl, and Austin Grahl; great-grandchildren, Becca, Noah, Caleb, Wesley, and Edwin; and goddaughters, Kelli Jo Merrill and Keri Lyn Taylor.
Becky was a devoted member of Mt. Hawley Community Church, where she served in many positions. Her love for hosting social gatherings, bridal and baby showers, prayer meetings, and small groups was well-known. Her affection for babies and toddlers led her to the nursery and to become a founding member of Second Chance Church in Peoria. Most recently, she attended New Life Church in Washington.
She was a prayer warrior, dedicating every Tuesday morning to Bible Study and Devotional Time with her support group of ladies. These women were not just her sisters in Christ, but also her best friends. She also enjoyed her Friday morning "Coffee Click" with her dear friends.
Becky loved camping and traveling with family and friends. After the passing of her husband Tom, she continued to travel, enjoying a spring break trip to Gulf Shores with her family and many trips to Shipshewana, IN. She even embarked on a recent trip to London with friends. Becky was always up for a meal out, frequenting many of her favorite local restaurants.
She and Tom shared a love for square dancing, a hobby they enjoyed together. Becky was a creative soul, always finding joy in the simple things in life. Her loving and thoughtful nature made her a beacon of light in the lives of those who knew her.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her legacy of love, faith, and creativity will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched. Her life was a testament to the power of love and the strength of family, and she will be remembered for her unwavering faith and her generous spirit.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering and social time is scheduled from 1- 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Countryside Banquet Facility. A time to share stories will be from 3-4 p.m. at Countryside. A private family burial will be held at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Walk for the Mind Foundation, TAPS and The Evangelical Alliance Mission (T.E.A.M.) To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.