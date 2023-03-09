Donald D. Clagg, 81, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in East Peoria, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on September 6, 1941, in Pekin, to Omer and Esther (Fields) Clagg. Don married Jean Rudzinskas in January of 1961, in Cicero, IL. He later married Mary Jane Dietrich on February 14, 1979, in Las Vegas, NV.
Surviving is his wife, Mary Jane Clagg of East Peoria; children, Cris Clagg of La Porte, IN, Dan Holland of St. Louis, MO, and Kathy (Raymond) Williams of Lynn Haven, FL.; five grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth; brother, Kendell; and sister, Evelyn.
Don worked as a laborer for Pabst Brewery in Peoria Heights for 22 years, then worked for Eco Lab based out of St. Paul, MN, for 16 years; retiring as a sales and service representative in 2006.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his brother. Don’s love for outdoor activities led him to win many awards.
He was baptized in the Lutheran faith and later in life attended Morton Bible Church.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 9-10:15 a.m., prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Runners’ Association or Peoria Honor Flight.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
