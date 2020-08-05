Jane M. Getz, 69, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born on March 12, 1951, in Peoria, to Donald and Norma (Stieglitz) Getz. She was preceded in death by her mom, Norma.
Jane is survived by her father, Donald Getz of Morton; three sisters, Vicki Gehring of Morton, Patti (Roger) Bushong of Normal and Mary (Rick) Andes of Celebration, FL. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews, Chris (Beth) Gehring, Tina (Mike) Hasty, Chelsea (Matt) Termeer, Erich Bushong, Jeff (Bobbi Jo) Andes and Jessica (Tripp) Means; and 11 great nieces and great nephews.
Jane worked as a nurse at Methodist Hospital for 40 years, in several different departments, most recently in Ambulatory Surgery where she was a valued nurse and friend. She also worked in the Grace Church Library in Morton.
Jane was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt who loved her family dearly.
A private family memorial service will be held at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church in Morton, to library in memory of Jane, or to the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 W. Huron St., Suite 4003, Chicago, IL 60654, in memory of Jane. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.