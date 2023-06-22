Dean L. Wilson, 82, of Morton, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on February 6, 1941, in Peoria, to Lyle and Edna (Martin) Wilson. Dean married Marcia Schloz on May 25, 1963, in Peoria. They just celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Surviving is his wife, Marcia Wilson of Morton; children, Lori (Richard) Gruen of Moweaqua, IL, Julie (Tim) George of East Peoria, Mark Wilson of Morton, Kurt Wilson of Beloit, WI, and Kevin (Jennifer) Wilson of Morton; 10 grandchildren, Logan Myers, David Myers, Mya George, Malina George, Shelby (Alex) Perschall, Charlotte Peterson, Miles Runyon, Keaton Walsh, Kennedy Walsh and Kessler Wilson; and three great-grandchildren, Dean Myers, Emma Myers and Sterling Perschall.
After high school, Dean started his career in the automotive industry in a parts warehouse which led him to becoming a parts manager at many area auto dealerships including Schmidgall Pontiac and Bill Clasen Ford in Morton. Dean then opened his own business, Wilson Auto Supply, traveling throughout Illinois. He was also later employed by Keller Products, which was bought out by Peerless Motors. Dean last worked at Summit Motors until May of 2023.
He was a member of Kennel Lake Sportsmen’s Club in Morton and had been a member of the Morton Optimist Club.
Dean was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed his NASCAR trips to Bristol and Indianapolis. Dean enjoyed camping, fishing and family trips in the motor home. His family meant everything to him.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, prior to the service, both at the funeral home. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Kennel Lake Sportsmen’s Club in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family or to view Dean’s tribute video, visit www.knappjohnson.com.