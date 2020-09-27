Cecil O. Neeble, 93, of Morton, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on March 27, 1927 in Paducah, KY to the late George and Birdie (Duncan) Neeble. He married Zona Simmons in Mayfield, KY on November 20, 1947, and they were married for almost 73 years.
Surviving are his wife, Zona Neeble of Morton; two sons, Michael (Brenda) Neeble of Morton and Allen Neeble of Washington; daughter, Barbara Neeble of Galesburg; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Joe Byers and Wesley Byers; and one sister, Shirley Byers.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Neeble in July 2020; three brothers; and two sisters.
Cecil was a United States Army veteran and served in WWII. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 32 years.
Cecil had a great sense of humor and was a man that never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time outdoors.
A private memorial service was held on Friday, September 25, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremains was at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics.